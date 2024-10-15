Trudeau accuses India of not cooperating in Nijjar murder probe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of not cooperating in the investigation into the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed on Canadian soil. He urged India to recognize the credibility of the evidence shared with them and emphasized that Canada’s position on extrajudicial operations would align with international law. This statement follows a significant diplomatic escalation, with both countries expelling six diplomats each in a tit-for-tat response.

Trudeau reiterated Canada’s commitment to the rule of law, stating that when allegations surfaced linking Indian agents to Nijjar’s assassination, Canada responded by sharing its concerns with India and urging cooperation. He emphasized that Canadian law enforcement and intelligence services, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), are working to ensure the safety of Canadians and that evidence points to ongoing activities by Indian agents threatening public safety.

The RCMP Commissioner, Mike Duheme, confirmed that Indian agents have been involved in threatening and violent acts, including Nijjar’s murder. As a result, Canada has taken steps, including the expulsion of six Indian diplomats, to address the threats. Trudeau made it clear that Canada will not tolerate foreign governments engaging in criminal activities on its soil, calling it a violation of Canada’s sovereignty and international law.