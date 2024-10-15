Wholesale inflation in India rises to 1.84% in September

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation in India rose to 1.84 per cent in September 2024. This was mainly due to increase in prices of food articles and manufacturing equipment. Wholesale inflation touched a four-month low of 1.31 per cent in August 2024. Data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed this.

‘The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.84 per cent (Provisional) for the month of September, 2024 (over September, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in September, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, manufacture of machinery & equipment, etc,’ on Monday.

Inflation in food items shot up to 11.53 per cent last month against 3.11 per cent in August. This was led by 48.73 per cent inflation in vegetables as against (-)10.01 per cent in August. Potato and onion continued to witness price hikes at 78.13 per cent and 78.82 per cent, respectively, in September. The ‘fuel and power’ category witnessed deflation of 4.05 per cent in September against a deflation of 0.67 per cent in August.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation had witnessed a slight contraction of 0.1 per cent in September 2023. In the previous financial year 2023-24, the WPI inflation remained negative (or in deflatory phase) in seven out of 12 months. The average wholesale inflation was -0.7 per cent during the year.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India are made after reviewing the CPI.