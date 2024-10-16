ADGP S Sreejith appointed as new Sabarimala Coordinator

In a move ahead of the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage, the government has replaced ADGP Ajith Kumar as the police chief coordinator for the temple. ADGP S. Sreejith, currently stationed at the police headquarters, has been appointed to take over the role. Sreejith will now oversee all police duties and public order matters at Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season.

Ajith Kumar had previously held the responsibility of maintaining law and order as the chief coordinator for Sabarimala. The recent government order clarifies that the role of the Sabarimala coordinator will now be managed by the ADGP from police headquarters. As a result, S. Sreejith has been selected to handle these critical duties for the upcoming pilgrimage season.

Ajith Kumar’s removal from the position follows a reassignment of his duties in law and order. The directive that appointed him as the Sabarimala coordinator back in July has been revoked by the DGP. Additionally, the Travancore Devaswom Board had formally requested Kumar’s removal, contributing to the decision to appoint Sreejith in his place.