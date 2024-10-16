At least 94 people killed, 50 injured in fuel tanker explosion

Abuja: In a tragic incident, at least 94 people lost their lives and more than 50 were injured in a fuel tanker explosion. The fuel tanker exploded in northern Jigawa state in Nigeria.

The explosion occurred after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway close to a university in the town of Majia. The tanker had veered to avoid colliding with a truck.

As per police, most of the victims had been trying to collect fuel spilt on the road after the tanker crashed. Following the crash, residents crowded around the vehicle, collecting fuel that had spilled on the road and in drains.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Nigeria. Nigeria is a major oil producer in the world. The country has seen similar deadly accidents and explosions in the past when people try to steal fuel from oil pipelines.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country with more than 220 million residents. The country lacks an efficient railway system. Fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria. The main causes are reckless driving, poor road conditions and poorly maintained vehicles. In 2020 alone, there were 1,531 petrol tanker crashes resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.