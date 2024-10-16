Bengaluru hit by 18-hour downpour; wall collapse at Manyata Tech Park

A nearly 18-hour downpour from Monday night brought Bengaluru to a standstill, flooding streets, submerging vehicles, and causing widespread traffic chaos. Major roads turned into rivers, making it difficult for residents to commute, while many areas remained cold and overcast. The rain also led to submerged vehicles in basements, creating property damage across the city. Meteorologists have predicted more heavy rain in the coming days due to a pressure collapse over the South Bengal sub-ocean.

Key areas like Majestic, Vidyaranyapura, Koramangala, Yelahanka, and several northern and southern Bengaluru neighborhoods faced severe flooding. Traffic disruptions were extensive, especially in Parappana Agrahara, where two feet of water flooded the main road, and in Bellandur, where potholes and muddy roads trapped vehicles. Commuters on Kempegowda International Airport Road were left stranded for hours due to the waterlogged roads.

At Manyata Tech Park, a section of a retaining wall collapsed near Gate No. 2, likely due to ongoing construction work and the continuous rainfall. While no injuries were reported, the affected road was closed to traffic for safety reasons, adding to the chaos caused by the rainstorm across the city.