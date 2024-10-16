Commodity Market: Gold price touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of gold touched new all-time in Kerala on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Gold price crossed Rs 57,000 mark for the first time in history. The yellow metal is trading at Rs 57,120, up by Rs 360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 1740, up by Rs 45. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices witnessed a minor decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7756.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.220. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7111.3 per gram, which is down by Rs.200. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.79%. The price of silver stands at Rs.100000 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat on Wednesday at Rs 76,393 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.04% or Rs 33. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,620/kg, down by Rs 3 merely. On Tuesday, gold futures contract settled at Rs76,360 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.41% and silver futures contract settled at Rs91,623 per kilogram with a gain of 0.98%.

In global markets, spot gold was flat at $2,660.36 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% at $2,676.50. Spot silver was flat at $31.45 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.4% at $987.60 and palladium eased 0.2% to $1,006.98.