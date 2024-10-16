Govt to set up 3 AI Centres of Excellence for healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable cities

The Indian government announced the establishment of three AI Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in New Delhi, focusing on healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable cities. These CoEs, led by top academic institutions such as IIT-Delhi, AIIMS, IIT Ropar, and IIT Kanpur, aim to foster interdisciplinary research, develop innovative applications, and provide scalable solutions in these critical sectors. The initiative, part of the 2023-24 Budget Announcement, is designed to build a strong AI ecosystem and enhance India’s global standing in AI technology, with a financial outlay of Rs 990 crore through 2027-28.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that these CoEs will help democratize AI innovations and address major challenges in healthcare, food security, and urban development. He highlighted that the Centres will not only strengthen India’s AI capabilities but also fuel the startup ecosystem, generate jobs, and provide solutions for global public good. Industry experts like Sridhar Vembu, Co-chair of the Apex Committee overseeing the initiative, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the long-term benefits of nurturing India’s talent pool and the potential for these CoEs to create new companies and opportunities.

Higher Education Secretary K. Sanjay Murthy emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and how these institution-led CoEs will serve the entire nation. He pointed out that by leveraging competitive challenge-based approaches, the Centres will contribute to solving common national problems, while Dr. Vembu added that these initiatives will improve the overall health of both urban and rural areas, fostering growth and development in the AI sector.