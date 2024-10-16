Healthcare Crisis: Jharkhand government faces outrage as woman gives birth outside hospital

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren led government in Jharkhand is facing outrage as a pregnant woman had to give birth on the road. The woman named Gulshan Khatoon was denied admission at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi. She was referred to RIMS due to delivery complications but couldn’t get an ambulance. This incident occurred on 11th October. Gulshan Khatoon’s condition is reportedly stable now.

This incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of government schemes and healthcare policies. This issue had also raised several questions about the inadequate healthcare system in the state. The incident has exposed the shortcomings of Jharkhand’s healthcare services under Hemant Soren’s government. Social media users have voiced their concerns about the lack of basic facilities at Ranchi Sadar Hospital. One social media user criticized the state of healthcare, highlighting that Dalits and tribals struggle to access treatment in hospitals. Another user commented that if these issues were addressed, schemes like the Maiya Samman Yojana wouldn’t be necessary.

Hemant Soren’s government has been promoting the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’. It is called as women’s empowerment initiative. But in actual the women in Jharkhand, particularly those who are poor, backward, or tribal, face significant challenges.

Also Read: Is Rohingya immigrants have role in Congress’s victory in Nuh: Details inside

In response to public outrage, the Hemant government has initiated an inquiry into the matter. Ranchi’s Deputy Commissioner has formed a team to investigate and report on any negligence involved.

Critics point out that while financial aid is provided under schemes like Maiya Yojana, women’s safety and health remain neglected. The availability of ambulances and hospital services are also under question. The condition of government hospitals in Jharkhand is alarming. Many lack basic amenities and cleanliness, forcing patients to wait amid unhygienic conditions. Medical equipment is often outdated, delaying treatment for critical patients.

The shortage of medical staff further exacerbates these issues. Despite a population of approximately 4.06 crore, there are insufficient doctors and nurses in government hospitals. On average, there’s only one doctor and three nurses per lakh population in Jharkhand.

The opposition BJP has seized upon these healthcare failures to criticise the Hemant government. BJP argue that announced schemes have not translated into tangible improvements at ground level.