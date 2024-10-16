Heavy rainfall: Schools, colleges shut

The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in four northern districts—Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet—on Wednesday, October 16, due to heavy rainfall affecting the region. The decision followed a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warned of extremely heavy rainfall in these areas. In response, the state government also ordered the closure of all government offices, public undertakings, and corporations in the affected districts to ensure public safety.

While announcing the holiday, the government emphasized that essential services such as police, fire services, hospitals, power supply, and public transportation systems would remain operational. Critical offices involved in disaster management and relief efforts would also continue to function. Despite the closures, shops and commercial establishments were allowed to remain open to ensure the public could access necessary goods and services.

On Tuesday, intermittent rains caused widespread waterlogging in Chennai and surrounding areas, submerging roads in several residential neighborhoods. In flood-prone areas like Ram Nagar in Madippakkam, residents took precautions to protect their vehicles by parking them on higher ground, such as the Velachery bridge, to avoid flood damage. The continuous rainfall has caused significant inconvenience, prompting precautionary measures across the region.