Huawei launches Watch GT 5 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Huawei Watch GT 5 has been launched in India. The smartwatch is available in 46mm and 41mm sizes. Huawei Watch GT 5 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 41mm model that is available with Black (Fluoroelastomer), Blue (Fluoroelastomer), Brown (Woven), and White (Composite Leather) strap options. It is also sold in a Gold (Milanese) variant that is priced at Rs. 21,999.

The 46mm model is priced at Rs. 16,999 and can be purchased in Black (Fluoroelastomer), Blue (Woven), and Brown (Composite Leather) strap variants. Both variants will go on sale in India on October 20 via Flipkart, but customers can already pre-order the wearable to avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount.

The 46mm variant of the Huawei Watch GT 5 sports a 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 326ppi, while the 41mm model has a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen with the same resolution and a pixel density of 352ppi. The smartwatch has a rotating crown that can be used to control the device, along with a side button.

The Watch GT 5 offers support for over 100 sports modes, along with sleep analysis, pulse wave arrhythmia analysis, and menstrual cycle tracking. The Huawei TruSense feature can utilise 60 health and fitness metrics, according to the company.

These features are enabled by several sensors, including an accelerometer, barometer, optical heart rate sensor, a magnetometer, ambient light sensor, and a temperature sensor. is also touting support for its AppGallery app store as well as the ability to type on the watch screen using the company’s Celia Keyboard feature.

Huawei claims that the larger 46mm Huawei Watch GT 5 offers as much as two weeks of battery life, while the smaller model can deliver up to seven days of usage. It offers support for wireless charging and has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as a 5ATM (50m) water resistance rating.

The smartwatch is compatible with recent iOS and Android smartphones, and it offers support for Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS connectivity amd Huawei’s Sunflower positioning system.