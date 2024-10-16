Is Rohingya immigrants have role in Congress’s victory in Nuh: Details inside

Chandigarh: In the recently held Haryana Assembly polls, Mamman Khan, a Congress candidate, achieved a resounding victory in the Jhirka assembly seat in Nuh. Mamman Khan won by a margin of 98,441 votes. According to data from the Election Commission, Khan secured a total of 1,30,497 votes.

Mamman Khan is currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in inciting the communal violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31, 2023. As per reports, Mamman Khan got support from illegal Rohingya immigrants residing in the area.

Nuh, a district in Haryana, has a significant Muslim population. Muslims make up roughly 80% of its residents. As per reports, this demographic is shifting further due to an influx of illegal Rohingya migrants. According to reports, around 400 illegal immigrants live in the area. Following the violence in Nuh, police arrested several Rohingya refugees on suspicion of involvement in the communal unrest.

On October 7, Organiser Weekly released a video showing a madarsa in Nuh that allegedly caters to Rohingya immigrants. In the video, children attending the makeshift madarsa are heard saying, ‘Non-believers will burn in hell.’

The teachers in these madarsas admit that they belong to Myanmar (Burma) and have entered India illegally. They can be heard saying that they have faced no problems in Nuh and are living here as ‘Mehmaan’ (guests). They said to medias that they teach children Urdu, Pashto, Farsi, English and Hindi.

The journalists were also allowed to speak to the children who shared their ambition to become “Hafiz,” or individuals who have memorised the Quran, rather than pursuing careers like doctors or engineers. One Rohingya refugee openly admitted that he crossed into India illegally from Bangladesh in 2016 to escape violence in Myanmar. He acknowledged that he lacked a passport or visa and crossed the border with help from facilitators. As per media reports, he also claimed that his only form of documentation was a UNHCR refugee card, lacking any Indian-issued identity documents.

This issue has erupted a controversy in the state. The findings also raise several difficult questions for the Congress party. Is Congress backing these outsiders deliberately? Why is Congress siding with those who are giving shelter to Rohingyas? Is the party using the Rohingyas as a votebank? Will the party come clean on the role of Rohingyas in its victory? People asks Congress to give answers to these questions. But, one has wait and watch as to how long this foul play continues with Congress’s tacit support.