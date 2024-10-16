ISSF World Cup Final: India’s Sonam Uttam Maskar wins silver

New Delhi: Sonam Uttam Maskar bagged a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. The event is held at Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi.

Double silver medallist at the Cairo World Cup, Sonam Uttam Maskar won the silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event. China’s Yuting Huang won the gold medal in this event, while French shooter Oceanne Muller won the bronze. Tilottama Sen, the other Indian shooter in the final, finished sixth with a score of 167.7.

Sonam was one of the four Indian shooters to get direct entry for the championship as she had won the individual and mixed silver medal in the Cairo World Cup earlier in the season. It was Sonam Uttam Maskar’s first medal at the World Cup final level and also India’s first in the competition.

China was on top of the medals table with three gold medals and was followed by France with one gold and a bronze. India was joint third with Germany, Hungary and Taiwan, with a silver medal.