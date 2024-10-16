Know Why Hugging is Important for Your Health

A hug is an expression of love. It increases the emotional intimacy in a relationship. It also releases your stress and makes you happy.

As per experts, hugs have a profound impact on our well-being. Hugging is a powerful tool that can significantly benefit both mental and physical health.Hugging triggers the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the ‘love hormone’ or ‘bonding hormone.’

‘It plays a crucial role in social bonding, attachment, and emotional regulation. The increase in oxytocin levels promotes feelings of trust, empathy, and attachment to the person hugging us. This is the area of the brain associated with pleasure and reward. It reinforces the positive experience of the hug and encourages individuals to seek out social interactions and physical closeness,’ says Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Also Read: Tips to improve blood flow during periods

Here’s why hugging matters for your physical and mental health:

Physical Health:

Pain Relief: Physical touch, like massage or even a simple hug, can stimulate the release of endorphins, which are natural painkillers. It can help reduce the perception of pain and alleviate discomfort.

Stress Reduction: Touch triggers the release of oxytocin, a hormone that can lower cortisol levels and reduce stress.

Immune System Boost: Research suggests that positive physical interactions, such as hugging, can strengthen the immune system. The reduction in stress and the release of oxytocin may play a role in improving immune function.

Heart Health: Physical touch, especially hugging, can lead to a decrease in blood pressure and heart rate. Over time, this can contribute to better cardiovascular health.

Emotional Health:

Mood Improvement: Physical touch, including hugging, stimulates the release of endorphins, which can elevate mood and create feelings of happiness and well-being. It’s a natural mood enhancer.

Anxiety and Depression Reduction: Hugging and physical touch can provide comfort and emotional support. This can be particularly valuable in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, as it fosters a sense of connection and security.

Emotional Connection: Touch is a powerful means of non-verbal communication. It can convey emotions like love, empathy, and understanding, which are essential for building and maintaining relationships. Strong social connections are closely tied to emotional well-being.

Stress Management: Regular physical touch can act as a stress management tool. It helps regulate the body’s stress response, making it easier to cope with the challenges of daily life and reducing the long-term impact of chronic stress on emotional health.