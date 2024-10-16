Omar Abdullah sworn in as first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory

Omar Abdullah was sworn in on October 16 as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, following his party’s victory in the region’s inaugural assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370. The oath ceremony, held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Abdullah’s council of ministers, including Sakina Itoo, Javeed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, Javeed Dar, and Satish Sharma, also took office.

The event saw heightened security due to its significance in Jammu and Kashmir’s political history. This marks the first elected government in the region after the former state’s reorganization into Union Territories. It also signifies a return to electoral governance after years of central rule.

The assembly elections, conducted in three phases, resulted in the National Conference-Congress alliance winning a majority with 48 seats. The National Conference dominated with 42 seats, while Congress won six. These elections marked a key moment in the region’s political landscape after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.