Political campaigns intensify ahead of by-elections; final candidate lists expected soon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections for two Assembly constituencies in Kerala—Palakkad and Chelakkara—and the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will be held on November 13, 2024, with vote counting set for November 23. Political campaigns have already begun, with the United Democratic Front (UDF) taking an early lead by announcing its candidates first.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are still finalizing their candidate lists. The LDF is expected to announce its candidates shortly, with discussions pointing to former MLA U.R. Pradeep as the likely choice for Chelakkara and district panchayat president Binumol for Palakkad. In Wayanad, where the party will challenge Priyanka Gandhi, internal discussions within CPI are ongoing. The final LDF candidate list is expected soon.

The BJP has prepared a shortlist of candidates for each constituency. For Palakkad, C. Krishnakumar and Shobha Surendran are in the running, while T.N. Sarasu is a strong contender for Chelakkara. In Wayanad, K. Surendran and A.P. Abdullakutty are being considered, with a possible surprise candidate from the central leadership. The Congress has confirmed Priyanka Gandhi for Wayanad, with Rahul Mamkootathil likely to contest in Palakkad and Ramya Haridas for Chelakkara. An official announcement is expected soon.