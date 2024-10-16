Protests intensify in Kannur over ADM Naveen Babu’s death; BJP calls hartal in Corporation

The funeral of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who died by suicide in Kannur, will be held on Thursday, October 17. After a post-mortem at Pariyaram Medical College, his body was handed over to his family late Wednesday night. It will be brought to Pathanamthitta today and kept at a mortuary before the final rites are conducted at his residence following a public viewing at the Pathanamthitta Collectorate. Several political leaders, including CPM Kannur District Secretary M.V. Jayarajan and RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri, visited the hospital to pay their respects. Protests have erupted in Malayalapuzha Panchayat and Kannur, with hartals called by Congress and BJP.

The BJP is observing a hartal in Kannur municipality today, demanding action against District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, who they allege is responsible for Naveen Babu’s death. The hartal will continue until 6 p.m., with both Congress and BJP planning protests outside Divya’s house. Revenue officials across Kerala have also taken leave to protest, demanding strict measures against those responsible for the ADM’s death. The protest was not organized by service associations but is an independent decision by revenue department officials. Meanwhile, the NGO Association has called for the dismissal of Prashanth TV, the person who filed a bribery complaint against Naveen Babu.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence on Tuesday, just a day after CPM leader Divya allegedly disrupted his farewell and accused him of corruption. Divya claimed the ADM delayed the approval of a fuel station and suggested he had accepted a bribe. After his death, the fuel station owner, Prashanth TV, alleged that he had paid Rs 98,500 to Naveen Babu on October 6 for a no-objection certificate, which was issued two days later. Prashanth also stated that he had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister under Divya’s guidance.