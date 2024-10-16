Rajinikanth’s luxury villa affected by Chennai floods amid heavy rains

Chennai and its surrounding districts were battered by heavy rainstorms on Tuesday, October 15, resulting in widespread flooding, traffic chaos, and disruption of essential services. The intense rainfall overwhelmed the city’s drainage system, leaving residents stranded in several areas. The flooding was so severe that even the luxurious villa of superstar Rajinikanth at Poes Garden was inundated.

The situation has prompted civic authorities to take emergency measures, including pumping out water from around Rajinikanth’s property. The actor’s staff is closely monitoring the situation to minimize damage, although Rajinikanth has not yet made a public statement. This is the second time his residence has faced flooding, following a similar incident in 2023 during Cyclone Michaung.

The heavy downpour has severely disrupted transportation across the city, with Southern Railway canceling several express trains and domestic flights facing cancellations. The India Meteorological Department has predicted further rainfall over the next two days, with a well-marked low-pressure area expected to intensify into a depression. Chennai and surrounding districts remain on high alert as authorities work to manage the floodwaters and keep essential services operational.