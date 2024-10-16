Realme launches its first wireless headphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched its first wireless headphones in India. The device is named ‘Realme Techlife Studio H1’. The Realme Techlife Studio H1 are priced at Rs. 4,999. As an introductory offer, the headphones can be grabbed for a discounted price of Rs. 4,499. They come in Black, Red, and White colours and will go on sale from 21 October through Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and other mainline channels

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones boast 40mm dynamic bass drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They have Hi-res certification and support LDAC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. The headphones have 43dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature for an uninterrupted audio experience. This feature uses both feedforward and feedback microphones to detect and neutralise external noise.

With three level Smart ANC, the Realme Techlife Studio H1 are claimed to automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation according to wearers environment or preference. The foldable headphones feature volume control, on-off control, and ANC control. They offer 32ohm impedance and a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 feature Spatial Audio Effect technology and offer an 80ms low latency rate. The headphones pack a 600mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge.