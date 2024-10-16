Reliance Jio launches new 4G feature phones in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Reliance Jio launched its latest 4G feature phones in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. The handsets are named JioBharat V3 and JioBharat V4 . JioBharat V3 and V4 price in India starts at Rs. 1,099. The new 4G feature phones will be available for purchase on Amazon, JioMart, and other offline stores shortly. Users can take advantage of the Rs. 123 per month prepaid recharge plan to enjoy unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data.

The JioBharat V3 has been introduced as a style-centric option whereas the V4 model focuses on delivering usability. Both phones are equipped with a 1,000mAh battery, expandable storage of up to 128GB, and support for 23 Indian languages.

The company also provides access to the JioTV app, which enables streaming of over 455 live TV channels across categories such as entertainment, kids and news. The entire Jio Cinema library of shows and films is also available on the JioBharat V3 and V4. The 4G feature phones come with JioChat support, which is said to allow users to stay connected with others using unlimited voice messaging, photo sharing, and group messaging options.

Reliance Jio’s latest JioBharat V3 and V4 feature phones also come with the JioPay app, providing UPI integration and an in-built soundbox feature which can read transactions out loud.