Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty settled in lower on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex shed 318.76 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,501.36. The NSE Nifty ended at 24,971.30, down 86.05 points or 0.34 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,920 against 2,003 stocks that declined, and 112 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,035. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 257, and those that hit a 52-week low was 31. A total of 342 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 224 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake hits Turkey

The day ended in favour of the bears as 34 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty ended lower. Top losers were Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, and Adani Ports. Top gainers were HDFC Life Insuarnce Company, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Grasim, and Bajaj Auto.

Among the broader indices, the Nifty Small 100 managed to settle in higher with marginal gains of 0.01 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended down by 0.24 per cent.

Auto and IT indices were the top laggards among sectoral indices, ending down by over 1 per cent each. Media, Metal Pharma, FMCG, Realty, Private Bank, Consumer Durables, and Healthcare indices also ended in the red on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Financial Services, Realty, and OMCs indices managed to eke out some gains of up to 0.55 per cent.