Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast braces for depression on October 17; residents advised to stay indoors

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is rapidly moving toward the Tamil Nadu coast, prompting authorities to issue a high alert for Chennai and nearby regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression is about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai and is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Nellore, near Chennai, early on the morning of October 17.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu on October 17, with some areas likely to experience extremely heavy downpours. Strong winds with speeds of up to 60 km/h are also expected along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh. Squally weather conditions are anticipated over the southwest Bay of Bengal as well.

In response, the Tamil Nadu government has mobilized disaster management teams and placed emergency services on high alert. Residents have been urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety instructions. Fishermen are advised to stay off the sea, and relief centers have been set up to handle potential emergencies as the northeast monsoon begins in the region.