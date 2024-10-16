WhatsApp bans more than 80 lakh Indian accounts: Details

Mumbai: The most popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp has banned more than 80 lakh Indian accounts. Meta-owned messaging platform banned 8,458,000 users in India during August 2024. These accounts were banned for violating the privacy policies.

From August 1 to August 31, WhatsApp blocked 8,458,000 Indian accounts, of which 1,661,000 were proactively banned. ‘Accounts Actioned’ refers to instances where remedial actions were taken based on user reports, involving either banning an account or restoring a previously banned one.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price touch all-time high

The popular mobile messaging platform, which has more than 550 million users in India, received 10,707 complaints through its grievance mechanism in August 2024. Out of these, the platform took action on 93 complaints. These reports, submitted via email and postal channels directed to the India Grievance Officer, were categorized under ban appeals, account support, safety concerns, and other user-related issues.

The company employs a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.

These accounts were banned to combat abuse in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India. According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.

As per existing regulations, WhatsApp receives grievances from users via emails sent to [email protected] and via mail sent to the India Grievance Officer via post