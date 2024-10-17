Dell introduces new laptop in India: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Dell introduced its new laptop named ‘Dell XPS 13 (9350)’ in India. The laptop made its global debut last month. Dell XPS 13 (9350) price in India starts at Rs. 1,81,990. It can be purchased today at select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), select large format retail and multi-brand outlets. The laptop will also be available on the brand website starting October 18.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) can be equipped with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels. It is also available in a Quad-HD+ IPS LCD and tandem OLED touchscreen variant, which get added Corning Gorilla Glass protection but misses out on the higher refresh rate (60Hz).

Also Read: Emirate in UAE revises limits of school bag weight for students: Details

It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V Lunar Lake processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Intel Arc Xe Graphics.The laptop also gets a dedicated Copilot key and Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) which supports running AI features like Microsoft Studio Effects during video calls.

The company claims it can provide up to 3.1 times better performance during content creation and video editing tasks compared to the previous generation model. In terms of storage, the Dell XPS 13 is equipped with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) is backed by a 3-cell 55Wh battery with support for 60W charging over a USB Type-C port. The company claims it can provide up to 26 hours of Netflix video streaming at 1080p resolution. Its other features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also gets 2W speakers, a full-HD camera, and dual-array microphones.