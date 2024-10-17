Emirate in UAE revises limits of school bag weight for students: Details

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi has revised the limits of school bag weight for students in private sector. The authority said that schools in Abu Dhabi will soon have to ensure that the weight of students’ backpack does not exceed 5-10 per cent of their own weight.

The authority calculated specific weight limits for students across grades on the basis of recommendations by the American Chiropractic Association. The individual factors of each student such as their overall health, physical strength, and any existing health conditions should be considered to avoid adverse effects on their spine or body.

Schools will be expected to comply with this policy from February 1, 2026.

Here is the maximum backpack weight for students:

Grade/Year Maximum backpack weight

KG1/FS2 Not exceeding 2kg

KG2/Year 1 Not exceeding 2kg

Grade 1/Year 2 Not exceeding 2kg

Grade 2/Year 3 Not exceeding 3kg to 4.5kg

Grade 3/Year 4 Not exceeding 3kg to 4.5kg

Grade 4/Year 5 Not exceeding 3kg to 4.5kg

Grade 5/Year 6 Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg

Grade 6/Year 7 Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg

Grade 7/Year 8 Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg

Grade 8/Year 9 Not exceeding 6kg to 8kg

Grade 9/Year 10 Not exceeding 10kg

Grade 10/Year 11 Not exceeding 10kg

Grade 11/Year 12 Not exceeding 10kg

Grade 12/Year 13 Not exceeding 10kg