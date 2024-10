Indian Railways cancels several trains due to heavy rain and water logging: Full list

Bengaluru: Due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka, the South Western Railway has cancelled several trains. The South Western Railway cancelled trains due to waterlogging over tracks following heavy rains. The decision was taken due to waterlogging in the up fast line over Bridge No 114 between Basin Bridge Jn.(Chennai) and Veysarpadi stations.

List of cancelled trains

Train No. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru

Train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru

Train No. 12608 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central

Train No. 12609 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru

Train No. 12610 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central

Train No. 12027 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru

Train No. 12028 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central

Train No. 12007 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru

Train No. 12008 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central

Train No. 06275 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru

Train No. 20623 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express

Train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Malgudi Express

Train No. 16022 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and surrounding districts of these regions until October 18.