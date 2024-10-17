Indian Railways revises train ticket reservation rules: Details Inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has revised the train ticket reservation rules. The national transporter reduced the existing time limit for advance train ticket booking.

The Indian Railways has decided to reduce the advance reservation period (ARP) for train bookings from 120 days to 60 days, excluding the day of travel. These changes will come into effect from November 1, 2024.

The national transporter clarified that bookings made under the current 120-day ARP before October 31 will remain valid. It also stated that any cancellations for bookings made beyond the new 60-day ARP will still be allowed.

The revised changes do not apply to certain daytime express trains, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, which have different advance reservation limits. Additionally, the 365-day advance booking option for foreign tourists will remain unchanged.

The advance train ticket booking system is a feature that allows passengers to plan their journeys conveniently. Besides the official ticket booking partner IRCTC, train tickets can also be booked on third-party platforms like Makemytrip, Paytm, and Rail Yatri, among others.

The Railways allows an individual to book tickets for only up to six passengers on one requisition form, provided that all passengers are travelling to the same destination and on the same train. An alternative facility provided by the Railways is the tatkal scheme, which allows passengers to book train tickets on short notice, typically available for travel within a day or two. According to reports, around 30-35 crore passengers travel on Indian trains every year.