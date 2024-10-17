ISSF World Cup Final: India’s Akhil Sheoran bags bronze

New Delhi: Indian shooter Akhil Sheroan bagged bronze medal in the 50 m Rifle 3P event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. The event is held at Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi. This is his second medal for India so far.

Earlier, India’s Sonam Uttam Maskar bagged a silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event. China’s Yuting Huang won the gold medal in this event, while French shooter Oceanne Muller won the bronze. Tilottama Sen, the other Indian shooter in the final, finished sixth with a score of 167.7.

Sonam was one of the four Indian shooters to get direct entry for the championship as she had won the individual and mixed silver medal in the Cairo World Cup earlier in the season. It was Sonam Uttam Maskar’s first medal at the World Cup final level and also India’s first in the competition.