Raptee.HV launches India’s first high-voltage electric motorcycle: Details

Mumbai: Raptee.HV, the Chennai-based EV startup, launched India’s first high-voltage electric motorcycle. The electric motorcycle is developed with the technology being used in Electric cars across the world. The electric motorcycle is named ‘Raptee T 30’.

Raptee T 30 is the first of its kind to use universal charging standards that are used by cars. It uses a CCS2 charging port. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.39 lakhs, ex-showroom. The Raptee.HV Motorcycle has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge. The company claims that it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

The 5.4 kWh battery pack is IP67-rated, and it takes 60 minutes for a 20-80 per cent juice-up via a 3.3 kW charger. Through a fast charger, the same can be done in just 30 minutes. Also, the brand is offering a warranty of 8 years of 80,000 km on the battery pack.

The motorcycle has 3 riding modes and a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster. It comes equipped with connected features as well. There are four colours on offer – Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey and Eclipse Black.