Realme introduces gaming-focused P series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched new gaming-focused P series smartphone in India. The handset named ‘Realme P1 Speed 5G’ is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 20,999. By applying a limited coupon discount of Rs. 2,000, the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. It is offered in Brushed Blue and Textured Titanium colour options. The sale of the Realme P1 Speed 5G will begin on October 20, 12:00am IST onwards through Realme.com and Flipkart.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme P1 Speed 5G runs on Android 14 based realme UI 5.0 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 2,000nits peak brightness. The display has a Rainwater Smart Touch feature. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, along with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. With Dynamic RAM feature the available memory can be expanded up to 26GB.

Also Read: Merchandise exports from India rises marginally in September

Realme P1 Speed 5G stainless has a Steel VC cooling system with an area of 6050mm square. It is claimed to offer 90fps for multiple games. It has a 50-megapixel AI camera unit. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the new Realme P1 Speed 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, magnetic induction sensor, flicker sensor and light sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Realme P1 Speed 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.