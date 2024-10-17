Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty ended lower for third day in a row, on Thursday. The BSE Sensex shed as many as 494.75 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 81,006.61 . The NSE Nifty50 also ended in red at 24,749.85, down 221.45 points or 0.89 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,237 against 2,693 stocks that declined, and 107 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,037. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 242, and those that hit a 52-week low was 32. A total of 296 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 254 in the lower circuit.

Bears roared on the D-street, with 41 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty ending lower. Top losers were Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp. Top gainers were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation of India, Larsen & Toubro, and State Bank of India.

The broader indices also ended on a lower note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settling down by over 1 per cent each. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index bucked the trend, ending 1.19 per cent higher. However, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty Auto and Realty being the worst-hit, both declining by over 3 per cent each.