Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition in India: Details

Mumbai: Toyota India has launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition. The new limited edition adds a comprehensive accessory package for the exterior and interiors. These accessories are worth Rs 20,160 and will be solely available on the turbo variants of the Urban Cruiser Taisor.

This is the second limited edition offering within a week from Toyota after the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This offer is only available till the end of October 2024. The turbo petrol variants of the Urban Cruiser Taisor are priced between Rs 10.55 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The badge engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets (TGA) Toyota Genuine Accessories like front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red colours, premium door sill guard, chrome garnish for the headlamp and front grille, body side moulding, premium door visors, 3D mats and a welcome door lamp.

The Toyota Taisor is equipped with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, head-up display, wireless charger, cruise control, automatic climate control and paddle shifters (AT only). The safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree parking camera and rear parking sensors among others.

The turbo petrol engine on the Taisor is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol that delivers 100 hp/148 Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is also available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and CNG variants as well.