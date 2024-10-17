Vivo launches new midrange Y series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched its new midrange Y series smartphone in India. The handset named Vivo Y300 Plus is available at Rs. 23,999 in India for the single 8GB RAM 128GB model. It is offered in Silk Green and Silk Black colours. The handset is currently available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for purchases made using HDFC, SBI, and ICICI bank cards.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300 Plus runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate as well as a peak brightness level of 1,300nits. It runs on a 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via microSD card.

The Vivo Y300 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 Plus include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Navic and OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Vivo Y300 Plus has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.