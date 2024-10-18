Asus introduces new laptops: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Asus has expanded its enterprise-focused laptops lineup. The brand introduced ExpertBook CX54 and Chromebook Plus. The ExpertBook CX54 and Chromebook Plus has been priced at Rs. 76,500 onwards and is now available for purchase in India. Those who are interested in buying the new Chromebook could reach out to authorized ASUS commercial partners for further inquiries and orders.

The laptops are powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (storage). Built on Google’s Chromebook Plus platform, the new ExpertBook CX54 offers a cloud-centric experience. It comes with integrated Google Workspace tools.

The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 is built with an all-metal construction that has passed military-grade durability tests. The Chromebook Plus sports a 14-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness. For video meetings, the laptop includes an 8MP camera with Google’s machine learning HDRnet technology.

Connectivity options includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also offers multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (supporting 4K display and USB PD 3.0), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting external displays. The laptop is equipped with a Kensington lock slot, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a Titan C2 security chip from Google.

ASUS ExpertBook, CX54 Chromebook Plus: Specifications

Display: 14-inch IPS LCD, optional touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500 nits brightness

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155U / Intel MTL Core Ultra 5 Processor 115U

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x HDMI 2.1

Camera: 8MP with privacy shield

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 63Whr