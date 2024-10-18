Dates of 2024 India Bike Week announced

Mumbai: The dates of premier event for motorcycle enthusiasts, India Bike Week, has officially announced. The 2024 India Bike Week will be held in Vagator, Goa on December 6th and 7th. This is the 11th season of the event. The first edition of the India Bike Week was held in 2013.

The organisers have named this year’s event as ‘The Next Chapter’. This year, the theme of IBMW is ‘everyone as one’.

The 2024 edition will have participation from motorcycle brands like Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki and even from new brands like Brixton. IBW will also have a flat-track race, where participants can race the Harley-Davidson X440 flat-track racer, built by Rajputana Customs.

The top 3 winners will get cash prizes worth Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, there will be other tracks like the Dirt Drag – a 200 metre straight run with a few dirt based obstacles, a gamified track with various challenges and Rat Race: a two-wheel version of autocross. This year, Reise Moto will join India Bike Week as the tyre and riding gear partner.

The Early Bird pricing for India Bike Week 2024 tickets is now live. Interested motorcycle enthusiasts can save up to 30 per cent on this limited offer for the first 2,000 tickets. It includes a day pass at Rs 1,999 including F&B coupons worth Rs 250, against a standard price of Rs 2,499. Additionally, you can also buy a Weekend pass for Rs 2,999 and get F&B coupons worth Rs 500 and an IBW kit. Value-for-money club packages priced at Rs 2,999 per person, along with kit and F&B coupons for the rider and other benefits for the club.