Deepavali 2024: South Western Railway to operate special trains connecting these cities: Details

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced special train services between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. These special trains were announced to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the upcoming Deepavali festival.

The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9:15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024, and is scheduled to arrive at Kalaburagi at 7:40 am the following day. This service will operate via key stations including Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, and Shahabad.

In the return direction, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kalaburagi at 9:35 am on October 31 and November 3, 2024, reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 8:00 pm on the same day. It will follow the same route on its return journey.

This train will have 12 General Second Class coaches, 3 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 AC Three-tier coaches, 1 Luggage/Brake Van with a generator car and 1 Second class luggage brake van with a disabled-friendly coach.