Indian Railways announces revised composition of festivals special trains: Full list

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced revised composition of festivals special trains. The national transporter announced the conversion of ICF rakes to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes for several special trains operating during the Diwali and Chhat festivals. This change aims to enhance passenger safety and comfort on these busy routes.

Details of Revised Train Composition:

CSMT-Asansol Special (Train No. 01145/01146)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 18 LHB coaches.

CSMT-Latur Special (Train No. 01105/01106)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 18 LHB coaches.

LTT-Prayagraj Special (Train No. 01045/01046)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 18 LHB coaches.

LTT-Gorakhpur Special (Train No. 01123/01124)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 18 LHB coaches.

LTT-Nagpur Special (Train No. 02139/02140)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 18 LHB coaches.

Pune-Gorakhpur Special (Train No. 01431/01432)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 16 LHB coaches.

Pune-Karimnagar Special (Train No. 01451/01452)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 16 LHB coaches.

Pune-Jodhpur Special (Train No. 01409/01410)

Revised Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class/Second Sitting, 1 Guard’s Brake Van, and 1 Generator Car, totaling 16 LHB coaches.