Infinix launches its first clamshell-style foldable smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix launched its first clamshell-style foldable phone named ‘Infinix Zero Flip’ in India. Infinix Zero Flip price in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the single 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone is available at a special launch price of Rs. 49,999 in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colour options and will go on sale in India starting on October 24 via Flipkart.

Customers can avail of a Rs. 5,000 discount on SBI credit and debit card transactions, while purchasing the Infinix Zero Flip from the e-commerce website, bringing the effective price at launch to Rs. 44,999.

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Infinix Zero Flip runs on Android 14, with the company’s XOS 14.5 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a UTG later, a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. On the outside, there’s a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display that also refreshes at 120Hz, with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Infinix has equipped the Zero Flip with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage that cannot be expanded using an external storage card.

There’s a dual camera setup on the outer screen, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field-of-view. It supports video recording at 4K/30fps. On the inside, there’s a 50-megapixel camera that can record video at 4K/60fps.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero Flip include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It features dual JBL-tuned speakers, and has a fingerprint scanner on the power button for biometric authentication. The foldable phone packs a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging.