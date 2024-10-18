ISSF World Cup Final: Vivaan Kapoor wins silver

New Delhi: Indian shooter Vivaan Kapoor bagged silver medal in the trap event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. Vivaan shot 44 in the final to finish behind gold medal winner Ying Qi of China, while Turkey’s Tolga N. Tuncer won the bronze medal with a score of 35.

Earlier, Anantjeet Singh Naruka bagged the bronze medal in the Skeet Final Shotgun event. India’s Sonam Maskar and Akhil Sheoran had won the pistol silver and rifle bronze in the event.

China remained at the top of the medal tally with a total of 8 medals, which included 5 gold and 3 bronze. Italy was second with 1 gold, 3 silver and a bronze. Germany, France, Hungary, Denmark, San Marino and USA were the other countries to win at least one gold medal. India was ninth with 2 silver and 2 bronze medals, among the 14 countries that managed to find a place in the medals tally.