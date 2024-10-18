Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies ED case against him

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the central government for allegedly using agencies like the CBI and ED for political purposes, during the inauguration of Soumya Reddy as the state women’s Congress president. When confronted by a woman in the crowd claiming a case had been filed against him, Siddaramaiah denied it, stating there were no ED cases against him. He accused the central government of trying to destabilize his government and asserted that Congress stands by its promises, unlike their opposition.

Siddaramaiah further highlighted the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, noting that ?52,000 crore had been allocated for guarantee schemes despite criticism from Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Speaking at the inauguration of the Cauvery 5th phase project, which will provide drinking water to 110 Bengaluru villages, he underscored the Congress government’s development work, mentioning the progress of the Ettinhola project and the need for infrastructure in the rapidly growing city.

He also addressed ongoing projects, emphasizing efforts to revive the stalled Peripheral Ring Road project, which may include a tunnel system. Siddaramaiah assured citizens that the 6th phase of the water project would deliver 500 million liters of water daily to Bengaluru. Additionally, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board had granted a special allocation to Malavalli at the request of MLA PM Narendraswamy, demonstrating the government’s responsiveness to citizens’ needs.