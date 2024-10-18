Know how to calm an anxiety attack

Anxiety is a natural response to stress or danger. It is characterised by feelings of worry, nervousness, or fear about a situation with an uncertain outcome. It becomes a disorder when these feelings are excessive, persistent, and interfere with daily life.

An anxiety attack is a sudden and intense episode of overwhelming fear and physical symptoms such as rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, dizziness, and chest pain. These attacks can be debilitating and frightening

As per experts, certain tips can help manage and overcome anxiety attack.

Try these tips to help you overcome an anxiety attack

1. Practice deep breathing

Deep breathing helps activate the body’s relaxation response, counteracting the adrenaline rush and rapid breathing associated with anxiety attacks. This can lower heart rate, reduce muscle tension, and promote a sense of calm.

2. Use grounding techniques

Grounding techniques help redirect your focus away from anxiety and back to the present moment, reducing the intensity of the attack by breaking the cycle of anxious thoughts. Engage your senses by identifying five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.

3. Focus on a simple task

Focusing on a simple task can distract your mind from anxious thoughts and give you a sense of control and accomplishment. Choose a straightforward activity, such as organising a drawer, colouring in an adult colouring book, or doing a crossword puzzle. Concentrate fully on the task at hand, paying attention to the details and enjoying the sense of completion.

Also Read: Know what is ‘High-Functioning Anxiety’ and tips to prevent it

4. Visualise a peaceful scene

Visualisation, or guided imagery, can transport your mind to a calming place, reducing stress and anxiety by distracting you from anxious thoughts and creating a sense of tranquility. Close your eyes and imagine a peaceful place, such as a beach, forest, or mountain retreat. Picture the details vividly like the sounds, smells, colours, and textures.

5. Practice mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness meditation helps anchor you in the present moment, reducing the grip of anxious thoughts and promoting a state of calm and acceptance. Find a quiet place to sit comfortably. Focus on your breath, noticing the sensation of each inhale and exhale.

6. Talk to someone you trust

Talking to someone you trust can provide emotional support, offer a different perspective, and help you feel less isolated during an anxiety attack.

7. Listen to calming music

Music has a powerful effect on emotions and can quickly change your mood. Calming music can slow down your heart rate and reduce stress hormone levels.