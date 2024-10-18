Mahindra & Mahindra launches new tractor in India: Details

Mumbai: World’s largest tractor manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has launched the new Mahindra Arjun 605 DI 4WD tractor. The new tractor was launched to cater to the growing demand for higher horse-powered tractors during the farming season.

The new tractor has been introduced in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. For reference, tractors are launched in different markets depending on their usage, demand, and soil and terrain conditions.

This is the first time that a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system has been introduced in the Arjun range of tractors. A three-piece rear axle accords the Arjun 605 DI 4WD ability to lift and pull heavy loads of up to 2,200kg. There is a four-cylinder engine with a claimed best-in-class fuel economy. It gets a 16-forward and 4-reverse speed constant mesh transmission with dual clutch technology for swift gear shifts.

Among others, the new Arjun 605 DI 4WD features factory-fitted bumper, tow hook and dual clutch with SLIPTO feature for independent PTO operations. Mahindra did not disclose the state-wise prices of the new Arjun 605 DI 4WD. The new tractor is being offered with convenient finance schemes from Mahindra Finance