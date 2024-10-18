Omar Abdullah’s cabinet approves resolution for Jammu and Kashmir statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has passed a resolution calling for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. The decision was made during the first cabinet meeting on Thursday, attended by key ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The resolution was prepared by the National Conference (NC), which recently secured 42 seats in the assembly elections. Omar Abdullah is expected to present the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi soon.

Omar Abdullah expressed optimism regarding the restoration of statehood, citing the Supreme Court’s upcoming consideration of the issue. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also voiced hope, stating that Jammu and Kashmir will regain its state status under Indian rule. The Supreme Court had previously upheld the revocation of Article 370 and ordered assembly elections to be held by September 2024, while urging the restoration of statehood as soon as possible.

However, People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone questioned why the statehood resolution was passed by the cabinet rather than the assembly, which he believes is the appropriate forum for such matters. Omar Abdullah had earlier indicated that the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir assembly would prioritize passing a resolution against the Centre’s decision to revoke the region’s special status and statehood.