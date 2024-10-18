PP Divya to seek anticipatory bail in HC over abetment charges

P.P. Divya, former Kannur district panchayat president, plans to file for anticipatory bail in the High Court following allegations of abetment of suicide related to the death of ADM Naveen Babu. The Kannur Town police are expected to question her today, after a report was lodged against her. Authorities are also set to record the statement of Prashanthan, who had accused Naveen Babu of bribery, and may expand the list of accused as the investigation progresses.

In a major political shift, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) removed Divya from her position as panchayat president. The decision, reportedly influenced by the Chief Minister, came after initial support from the district secretariat. Divya expressed sorrow over Naveen Babu’s death and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

The Vigilance Department in Kozhikode is preparing to investigate Prashanthan’s bribery claims and the petrol pump application issue. Meanwhile, a report from the District Collector clarified that Naveen Babu acted correctly in processing the necessary files for the petrol pump, issuing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) within the required timeframe.