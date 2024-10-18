Sabarimala Darshan: Guide to Online Ticket Booking for Lord Ayyappa Temple

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has introduced a virtual queue system for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala, limiting the daily slots to 70,000 in an effort to manage the crowd during the pilgrimage season. Pilgrims can book their slots in advance on the TDB website or app and will receive a QR code that must be shown at the temple entrance. While the government had initially announced 80,000 daily slots, only 70,000 will be available online, leaving the impression that 10,000 spots might be reserved for on-the-spot bookings. Visitors without online reservations will still be allowed for darshan, according to state government updates.

Previously, the Pinarayi Vijayan government had announced that darshan would only be possible through online registration, which led to opposition from other government members. This virtual booking system aims to streamline the flow of pilgrims and avoid overcrowding at the temple, ensuring that devotees have a smooth experience during the busy pilgrimage period.

To book a spot, pilgrims must first log in to the TDB website or app with their phone number and email. New users will need to create an account and verify it using an OTP. After entering their personal details and valid government ID, they can select their desired date for the temple visit and reserve a spot. The system will be available throughout the pilgrimage season, and devotees are encouraged to check the temple’s schedule before making their plans.