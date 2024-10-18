Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices snapped its three-day losing run and ended higher, The upward rally of bank and financial shares supported the domestic equity benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex settled at 81,224.75, up by 218 points, or 0.27 per cent. The NSE Nifty ended at 24,854.05, up 104.16 points or 0.42 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,903 against 1,998 stocks that declined, and 111 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,012. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 204, and those that hit a 52-week low was 51. A total of 301 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 243 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Axis Bank (up 5.6 per cent), ICICI Bank (2.8 per cent), HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, NTPC, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, and Tata Motors. Top losers were Infosys (down 4.4 per cent), Asian Paints, Nestle India, Tech M, HUL, Titan Company, and FMCG. .

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index added 0.21 per cent, but the BSE SmallCap slipped 0.16 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank index advanced 1.9 per cent, the Nifty Metal index 1.57 per cent, and the Nifty Bank 1.57 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty IT index slipped 1.47 per cent and the Nifty FMCG index 0.51 per cent.