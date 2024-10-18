Supreme Court: Child marriage law overrides personal laws

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that personal laws cannot override the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, emphasizing that child marriages infringe on minors’ right to freely choose their life partners. A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stressed that preventing child marriages should not be obstructed by personal legal traditions, as these marriages violate the autonomy of minors.

The court issued guidelines to enhance the enforcement of laws aimed at preventing child marriages, while recommending penalties for offenders as a last resort. It acknowledged gaps in the current legal framework and urged authorities to focus on preventive strategies and protecting minors from such practices, rather than solely relying on punitive measures.

Originally enacted in 2006, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act replaced the earlier 1929 law, aiming to curb child marriages. The Court emphasized that successful implementation requires community-driven approaches and coordination across multiple sectors, alongside the training of law enforcement officers to better address the issue.