Three arrested in Delhi for stealing phones at Alan Walker concert in Kochi

Three people were arrested in Delhi for stealing mobile phones during Alan Walker’s concert in Kochi. Police have recovered 20 stolen devices, and the search for other suspects continues. The theft took place at the Bolgatty Palace Ground, where a total of 39 phones, including iPhones and Android devices, were reported missing during the event, which drew a crowd of around 10,000 attendees.

The theft operation was described as well-organized, with the group of thieves targeting concert-goers while Alan Walker performed on stage. Most of the stolen devices belonged to VIP ticket holders, who had paid Rs 6,000 for front-row seats. The thefts occurred unnoticed as people enjoyed the music, adding to the challenge of recovering the stolen phones.

Authorities are also investigating whether the same gang was involved in similar thefts at Walker’s concert in Bengaluru. Many of the stolen phones were quickly turned offline, making them difficult to track. However, clues led investigators to Delhi’s Chor Bazaar, where they made the arrests and recovered some of the devices.