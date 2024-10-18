DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority announces 3-day road closure

Oct 18, 2024, 08:10 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: A road closure has been announced in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Mobility announced a 3-day road closure   on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed street in Al Ain. The road closure will start on  Saturday, October 19.

The Abu Dhabi Mobility informed that the Mubarak bin Mohammed street will be partially closed as well during this period, as two left lanes and one right lane will be off-limits in both directions. Another road that will be partially closed until Monday, October 21 is Khadim bin Butti Al Hameed street. Two right lanes and one left lane will be closed.

 

 

 

