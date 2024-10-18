UAE authority announces 3-day road closure

Abu Dhabi: A road closure has been announced in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Mobility announced a 3-day road closure on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed street in Al Ain. The road closure will start on Saturday, October 19.

The Abu Dhabi Mobility informed that the Mubarak bin Mohammed street will be partially closed as well during this period, as two left lanes and one right lane will be off-limits in both directions. Another road that will be partially closed until Monday, October 21 is Khadim bin Butti Al Hameed street. Two right lanes and one left lane will be closed.