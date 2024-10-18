UAE expands visa-on-arrival option for Indians

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) in the UAE has expanded visa-on-arrival option for Indians. Now, more Indian nationals will now be able to get visas on arrival in the UAE.

Now, Indian nationals who hold tourist visas to the UK and EU countries will be able to get a visa-on-arrival. Previously, this was available only to those who hold residence or tourist visas to the US, as well as those with residencies in the UK and EU.

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra launches new tractor in India: Details

This is provided that the applicant’s visa and passport are valid for at least six months. Additionally, the authority said a 60-day visa can now be issued for Dh250 to these eligible Indian travellers.

The authority also announced an updated fee schedule for services. The visa issuance fee for a 14-day entry visa for Indian nationals and their family members — who also hold visas, residencies, or green cards from the US, EU countries, or the UK — is set at Dh100. The fee for extending this visa by an additional 14 days is Dh250. The 60-day visa can be issued for Dh250.