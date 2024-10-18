Xiaomi unveils Redmi A4 5G: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi A4 5G in India as the first entry-level smartphone to arrive with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. The handset was unveiled at the ongoing annual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 event in New Delhi.

Redmi A4 5G price in India will be set under the Rs. 10,000 mark. The company said that the handset will be launched in India “soon” but hasn’t revealed an official date for its debut. It was showcased in black and white colourways at Redmi’s launch event at IMC 2024.

The smartphone maker is yet to reveal the specifications of the Redmi A4 5G. As per reports, it will be the first handset to be powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip. This octa-core processor is built using Qualcomm’s 4nm process technology and offers a peak clock speed of 2GHz along with support for LPDDR4x RAM. The Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system offers 5G network connectivity with support for download speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset also supports full-HD+ displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has dual 12-bit ISPs with support for up to two 13-megapixel cameras or a single 25-megapixel camera along with electronic image stabilisation, according to Qualcomm’s documentation. The Redmi A4 5G shown off by the company at IMC 2024 appears to have a dual rear camera setup housed in a circular camera island.Other features enabled by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip include support for dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) and NavIC satellite systems. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC connectivity. Smartphones equipped with the processor can also support up to USB 3.2 Gen 1 transfer speeds (5Gbps) along with UFS 3.1 storage support.